So, what did Trisha like that has the One Direction/Little Mix universe in a tizzy? It's pret-ty intense. A commenter wrote: "Pls he broke up with her for a reason. Also 'I think he knew she don't love me'...says a lot. Also she basically admitted to never loving him and the way she's been acting about him says a lot. And Gigi knows that Zayn needs support and praise bc of his anxiety. she's always there for him and the way she talks about him with so much love and admiration while all P could say is to call Zayn a freak [sic]." And Trisha tapped that heart. Her liking that statement could be read as some sneaky shade to Perrie since it clearly disses the singer. But, knowing moms, she probably only liked it because of the nice things said about her son's current girlfriend, not the meaner things.