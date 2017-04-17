Lily Collins Reading Her Letter From Michelle Obama Is All Of Us

What would you do if you received a letter in the mail from Michelle Obama? Once you got over the initial shock of actually getting a piece of real life snail mail in your hands, you'd probably fangirl the fuck out over the fact that the greatest FLOTUS of all time wrote you a letter, no? That's exactly what actress Lily Collins did — in her graceful, Lily Collins way, that is — when she received correspondence from Mrs. Obama herself.
Collins had sent the former First Lady a copy of her first book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, a collection of personal essays about body image, self-love, family, and relationships. The 28-year-old's bold move paid off when she opened up a sweet note in return, as she reveals in an adorably giddy video on Instagram.