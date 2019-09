When you start to think about the inner lives of the people who appear in these photos, you might start to feel a little… weird. Sad, even. Was Woman Laughing Alone with Salad orphaned at birth? Does Baby with a Tomato even like tomatoes? And why — why? — is Woman Sleeping always wearing a full face of makeup? Who goes to bed with that much lip gloss on? Forget doing the right thing for your skin — what about your sheets? Your crisp white pillowcases?