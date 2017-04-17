When I was a kid, I had a book of David Letterman's Top 10 Lists in a stiff blue binding that made this plasticky sound when you opened it. They were funny in the way that relentlessly reading lists can be funny. As you'll know, the top item on the list was never as good as the ones that came before. This was before YouTube, and the only way to see old episodes of Letterman would have been to trek down to the Paley Center in Beverly Hills and load them onto a console to watch them. I wasn't about to do that, so I had the book.
Stephen Colbert will soon join the ranks of late night hosts with books based on popular segments; his "Midnight Confessions" is about to be bound and sold by Simon and Schuster, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book will be out September 5 and will include Colbert's favorite confessions as well as some audience submissions. We're not sure what that will include, yet, but hopefully something juicy. Or lots of juicy things.
Check out a the best of Colbert's "Midnight Confessions" below.
