Trans Students Explain Exactly What Makes Texas's Bathroom Bill So Harmful

These fears are very much founded. According to last year's National Center for Transgender Equality survey , nearly half of trans and non-binary Americans have been victims of verbal harassment during the past year, and nearly one in 10 has been physically assaulted. And a lot of this is happening in bathrooms, where 12 percent experienced verbal harassment, one percent were victims of sexual assault, and another one percent were targeted by physical attacks, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, nobody's ever reported an assault committed by a trans person in a bathroom according to Mic , despite what those behind these bills might have you believe.