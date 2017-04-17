Make-A-Wish Made This 11-Year-Old's Dream Of Being A Weatherman Come True

Ryland, an 11-year-old from New Jersey, suffers from a rare genetic disorder that threatens his life. His dream has always been to be a weatherman. Maybe he's a big fan of Groundhog Day, maybe he likes Al Roker, or maybe he's just always been drawn to meteorology. Whatever the case, his wish was made by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which made him weatherman for a day at the Weather Channel.
His debut performance was pretty great. Either that or it's really easy to be a television weather person. Watch it below.
He had just finished when the raves started pouring in. The top liked comment was from his grandparents.
"Gramma & Grandpop are so very, very proud of you !! You did a fabulous job. Your are going to be one fantastic weatherman. We love you so very, very much. Xxooo," Ann Mishura wrote on Facebook.
We're not sure if he, like Vanessa Bayer, will translate his made wish into future career success. But he's already on the right track.
