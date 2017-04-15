Katy Perry Is Generating Her Own Memes Now

Katy Perry has never been one to take herself very seriously. Lately, however, she is seriously cracking us up with her ability to make fun of herself. Exhibit A: She's made photos from her latest high-fashion Vogue shoot into a meme on Instagram.
"When u don't trust the airline pillows," the May cover girl wrote of a closeup of herself wearing an enormous, puffy Comme des Garçons dress and a hat that appears to be made out of cellophane. Perry also posted a video of herself during the shoot mouthing the words, "Help me."
Mocking her melodramatic expression in another photo, she captioned it: "When the @uber wait goes from 3 to 8 mins."
A pic in which she's posing next to a shipping dock and wearing a furry, amorphous blue-green Comme des Garçons outfit trimmed with a black feather boa prompted her to write, "When you tell the girls to dress casual."
In her Vogue cover story, writer Hamish Bowles also recorded a few of her self-deprecating jokes. “Let me know when Zoolander 3 starts shooting,” she said. But she also acknowledged the artistic value of what she was wearing, saying, "It’s the redefinition of sex; the sex of the mind."
Perry has been on a roll with her social media quips. Earlier this week, when Ryan Phillippe took to Twitter to deny rumors he is dating the singer, she shot back, "Can u let me out of this basement pls?"
Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak— Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017
Now that Perry has arrived for week one of Coachella, we're not sure how much time she'll devote to memes. We'll have to settle for videos of her friends on giant pool floats and pics showing just how freaking amazing her buzzcut looks against the backdrop of a desert sunset.
Or, well, there will be humor, too, judging by her tweet that she usually loses her sanity at Coachella. Something to look forward to.
