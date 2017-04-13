Katy Perry Explained How Her Christian Upbringing Shaped Who She Is

These days, Katy Perry is known for being outspoken about politics. Perry supported Hillary Clinton's presidential run last year (and the love between them is mutual). And her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," takes aim at the Trump administration.
But Perry didn't always have the political voice she does now. Her parents are evangelical Christian pastors, and she was raised with decidedly conservative values. In the May issue of Vogue, which features Perry on the cover, the singer tells the magazine that she grew up in a "bubble." That bubble included "some generational racism," and she wasn't "allowed to interact with gay people," according to the magazine.
Advertisement
"My house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don't celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives you your Christmas presents; we watch Bill O'Reilly on TV. That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens," Perry told Vogue. "I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day."
The singer also explained that her upbringing made her miss out on a number of pop culture references. "Amy Grant was our Madonna," she told Vogue. "We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts."
But nowadays, Perry isn't afraid to speak out about what's important to her. "I think you have to stand for something, and if you're not standing for anything, you're really just serving yourself, period, end of story," she told Vogue. "I do believe we need a little escapism, but I think that it can't all be that. If you have a voice you have a responsibility to use it now, more than ever."
Advertisement