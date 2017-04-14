Story from US News

This Photo Of Bernie Sanders At The Ben & Jerry's Factory Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

Andrea González-Ramírez
Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently hanging out back in Vermont because Congress is on recess. And on Friday, he visited one of the most beloved institutions in the state — and one of the most magical places in the world: the Ben & Jerry's factory.
There, he spoke with the factory workers, sampled some new flavors, and had what seems to be an amazing time.
"We have to transform our energy system away from fossil fuels to clean energy,” he said during his speech, according to the Ben & Jerry's Twitter account. "When we stand up and fight back, we can change the country in very positive ways."
In case you didn't know, the senator and Ben & Jerry's founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are actually good friends. Hell, Sanders even had an ice cream flavor named after him last year: Bernie's Yearning. So it's not really a surprise that he spent some time hanging out with the factory's employees in Vermont.
But one moment really captured the attention of social media users: A picture of the former presidential candidate speaking from a podium that resembles a Ben & Jerry's ice cream pint.
Take a look at how awesome it is.
Naturally, the picture was memed, and puns flew left and right on Twitter. I mean, it looks like the Vermont senator is emerging from inside an ice cream pint. It's incredible.
Some have said this is literally the most Vermont thing ever. And we agree.
Others believed that deploying the mother of all ice cream is better than deploying the mother of all bombs, like a certain someone did yesterday.
But some just had to remind everyone of the OG ice cream lover: former vice president and part-time actor Joe Biden.
In the end, one user asked the right question: Why hire some lady to spring out of a cake when you could hire Bernie freakin' Sanders to jump out of a Ben & Jerry's pint?
