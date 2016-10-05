Could vice president (and part-time TV actor) Joe Biden sneak into a college party in real life? Judging by a new Funny or Die video, he totally could.
The White House joined forces with the comedy website for a new PSA in which Biden and actor Adam Devine go undercover to deliver an important message about preventing sexual assault.
In the video, Biden and Devine pose as undergrads and crash a college party. They're not exactly smooth about it, but,eventually, they get ahold of the microphone so they can let everyone know how they can help put a stop to a potential sexual assault.
"So, like, if you see a buddy, and he’s talking to someone who’s too drunk to consent, you tell that buddy, like, 'Yo, buddy, chill!'" Devine says. "And then you make sure that drunk person gets home safe, right?"
"Exactly — you’ve got this!" Biden responds. "It’s easy to make a difference this school year."
The PSA is part of the It's On Us campaign, the two-year-old White House initiative addressing the issue of campus rape.
