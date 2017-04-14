Noted Recluse Corinne Olympios Is Accusing Nick & Vanessa Of Trying To Get Attention

Corinne Olympios is not done dragging Nick and Vanessa, y'all.
Yesterday the Bachelor contestant used her Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight as an opportunity to cast doubts on Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi's relationship, accusing them of "doing things to get attention." Which 1) yes, obviously; 2) that's standard operating procedure for most reality stars; and 3) while on point, this observation is pretty rich coming from someone who has already released her own clothing line inspired by her personal grooming habits and is writing a book potentially called What Would Corinne Do?.
Olympios, who made it to the final four during Viall's season, also suggested that he and his bride-to-be were acting a "little phony." She's totally talking about this Dancing with the Stars makeout, right?
"I'm very happy for them," she began. "If they're happy, hey, why not. You know what, I have mixed emotions about it. I really hope for the both of them, they are [real], but sometimes it looks like they're not, to be perfectly honest.
"It really looks like sometimes they're doing things to get attention," she continued, warming to the topic. "It does. I mean, I'm not saying anything bad about them. Nick always had my back from the beginning, and I really appreciate that. He really is a really kind, amazing guy, and Vanessa's really lucky to have won his heart, if it's, you know, real. But sometimes it does look a little phony to me."
Olympios singled out Grimaldi, saying the Bachelor winner's behavior was at odds with her earlier comments about her and Viall's relationship struggles.
"I just feel like in the public eye, she's not that real, like she was on [After the Final Rose], and it's a little bit more forced," the 25-year-old Miami native. "That's just my opinion. I will say I think Nick is a little bit more, like, loving of the limelight than I would say he was in the beginning. I feel like he gets a little wrapped up in the attention."
Her comments echoed earlier statements made during a Sirius XM interview about Viall and Grimaldi. And what of her own love life?
The reality star hinted at a "mystery man" who may or may not be making it difficult for her to commit to signing on to Bachelor in Paradise. Or, she could be making the guy up, she teased fans. It's all a bit too alternative facts for us.
Watch Olympios' interview... unless you're Nick and Vanessa, in which case, maybe don't.
