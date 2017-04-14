Photos Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner That'll Make You Weep Into A Pillow (Or Not)

Is it just us, or is everyone feeling a bit like a Sad Ben Affleck meme today? After nearly two months of separation, Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce, just when we thought they miiiiight be getting back together. So cruel, this world.
The good news is that, by all accounts, the divorce is being handled in an amicable manner. No lawyers, no bitter custody claims, no drama. We assume he's getting Matt Damon and any leftover Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice memorabilia.
The bad news is that, well, we'll kind of miss seeing Bennifer 2.0 being cute on the red carpet and starring in terrible superhero films together. This split has been a long time coming, but, now that it's official, we'll cop to feeling a pang or two.
Here's to Garner making good on those "I'm dating Brad Pitt" jokes and maybe scoring her own Elektra spinoff. As for Ben... how about a smile, buddy?
