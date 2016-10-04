Jennifer Garner Jokes That She's Dating Brad Pitt

First Bennifer broke up. Now Brangelina is over. Is it time to mix them up and form a new and improved super-celebrity couple?
Jennifer Garner has us wondering that. The actress, who is in the process of splitting from husband Ben Affleck, had a little fun with the paparazzi by joking that she's now dating Brad Pitt. She's not, but wouldn't that be something?
"Brad and I are dating," she quipped to a group of paps trailing her and a pal. "Isn't that great?"
The paps played along, joking that Affleck would be jealous.
"Ben must be crying himself to sleep every night," one cameraman retorted.
To be fair, he has been looking pretty miserable lately. Can't say we blame Garner for twisting the knife, though.
Jennifer Garner has us wondering that. The actress, who is in the process of splitting from husband Ben Affleck, had a little fun with the paparazzi by joking that she's now dating Brad Pitt. She's not, but wouldn't that be something?
"Brad and I are dating," she quipped to a group of paps trailing her and a pal. "Isn't that great?"
The paps played along, joking that Affleck would be jealous.
"Ben must be crying himself to sleep every night," one cameraman retorted.
To be fair, he has been looking pretty miserable lately. Can't say we blame Garner for twisting the knife, though.
Advertisement