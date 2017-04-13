Nelly Furtado Separated From Husband Like She Got Married: In Secret

Nelly Furtado and husband Demacio Castellon have secretly split after eight years of marriage. Furtado revealed the split during an appearance on the ITV show Loose Women on Wednesday, April 12.
She says that most people assume that she's still married, but that that's no longer correct.
"I am single now," Furtado said. "Someone here needs to update my Wikipedia — it's not helping my dating life!"
Furtado has long valued her privacy. Though she married Castellon in July of 2008, they didn't announce that they had married until October of the following year. That's great for maintaining a veil of secrecy about your personal life, but apparently not great for finding someone to go out with. We're sure that Furtado has figured out how to make that happen, to be honest. Still, celebrity has its drawbacks.
The separation apparently took place during the summer of 2016, though Furtado was quiet about the exact date.
"I went through an emotionally difficult time last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it," Furtado said. "I would sing to myself while I drove on these long drives and I thought to myself, 'I'm so lucky that I can write songs because I can soothe myself with them.'"
Watch her appearance below.
