Get Ready To Be Obsessed With These New Chucks

Punks, poets, and prom queens alike can't deny the allure of the Chuck Taylor. No matter what your personal style says about you, there's probably a pair or two in your closet. But if you want to stand out from a sea of white canvas kicks, you can inject a high-fashion rainbow into your wardrobe.
Footwear News reports that Italian fashion brand Missoni and Converse are at it again, releasing a brand-new collaboration that's remixing the standard Chuck Taylor All Star Hi.
This particular pairing goes all the way back to 2008, but there's good news for anyone looking to cop a pair of these covetable kicks. Not only are the companies releasing a slew of new styles perfect for girls and guys alike, but the latest collection incorporates Nike's Lunarlon insole, which gives these colorful Chucks a major upgrade in the comfort department. Any Chuck devotee can attest to their timeless appeal and ability to go with literally everything, but nobody's going to complain about some extra cushioning.
Advertisement
The new high-tech insole doesn't change anything about the exterior of the shoe, however. That's all Missoni's department. While you'll see all the signatures of a classic Chuck, like the star patch on the ankle, the metal eyelets, and traditional rubber sole, the white canvas is nowhere to be seen. Instead, zigzags in purple, orange, and neutral browns come together for a statement-making sneaker that's 100% fashion approved. Inside, there's a perforated leather liner, which definitely ups the luxe factor and keeps the shoes sturdy whether they're headed to Coachella or a beachside brunch.
The new colorways are already available at select retailers across the pond, but they'll be making their way stateside soon. For about $127, they're the perfect way to welcome festival season and summer vacations.
Advertisement