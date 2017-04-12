Get Ready To Be Obsessed With These New Chucks

The new high-tech insole doesn't change anything about the exterior of the shoe, however. That's all Missoni's department. While you'll see all the signatures of a classic Chuck, like the star patch on the ankle, the metal eyelets, and traditional rubber sole, the white canvas is nowhere to be seen. Instead, zigzags in purple, orange, and neutral browns come together for a statement-making sneaker that's 100% fashion approved. Inside, there's a perforated leather liner, which definitely ups the luxe factor and keeps the shoes sturdy whether they're headed to Coachella or a beachside brunch.