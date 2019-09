Get Ready To Be Obsessed With These New Chucks

This particular pairing goes all the way back to 2008, but there's good news for anyone looking to cop a pair of these covetable kicks. Not only are the companies releasing a slew of new styles perfect for girls and guys alike, but the latest collection incorporates Nike's Lunarlon insole , which gives these colorful Chucks a major upgrade in the comfort department. Any Chuck devotee can attest to their timeless appeal and ability to go with literally everything, but nobody's going to complain about some extra cushioning.