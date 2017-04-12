Shia LaBeouf refuses to give up. The actor and performance artist has a new project, and it might be his most endeavoring one yet.
LaBeouf will be spending the next month alone on a remote island in Finland. Technically, he won't be totally alone — two other people from his art collective, Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner, will be in different cabins near him in Lapland.
So what's the art aspect of the project? People who visit the Kiasama museum in Helsinki can text LaBeouf, Ronkko, and Turner. They're allowed to text back — but not to contact each other. Naturally, the project is called #AloneTogether.
And if you're not in Finland, the museum will also be hosting a livestream of the text conversations between the artists and the museum visitors on its website.
#ALONETOGETHER— Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) April 12, 2017
NOW LIVE at https://t.co/8WBJCqa1KG pic.twitter.com/eBzlNDBV6b
LaBeouf's art installation "He Will Not Divide Us," which took aim at President Trump, was closed at its original location in February. The project was originally intended to remain intact at New York City's Museum of the Moving Image for four years, the amount of time President Trump was elected to serve. LaBeouf was arrested outside the museum in January, after being accused of attacking a man. The museum later closed the exhibit, citing safety concerns.
"He Will Not Divide Us" was then moved to Alburquerque, but it was shut down in its new location, also because of safety issues — gunshots were reported in the area. The "He Will Not Divide Us" exhibit is now in Liverpool. Visitors to the exhibit are invited to say the phrase "He will not divide us" into a video camera.
LaBeouf hasn't had great luck with his most recent film, either. Man Down, which stars the actor as a marine who served in Afghanistan and suffers from PTSD, sold just three tickets in the U.K. when it opened.
