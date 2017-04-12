Ivanka Trump has been under a microscope in the past couple of weeks. First, news broke out that she would get an office in the West Wing, but no official role, which caused a lot of outrage. Then, her father's administration said Ivanka would have an unpaid gig as special assistant to the president. And when she gave her first interview since her father assumed office, the reaction of the public was less than stellar.
Things don't seem to be looking up for her, either. A new SurveyMonkey poll released Monday in Cosmopolitan found that only 21% of young women between the ages of 18 and 34 have a positive view of the first daughter.
According to the survey, 52% of the women in this age bracket have an unfavorable opinion of Ivanka. (About 26% of the young women surveyed replied they "didn't know enough to say" and 2% had no response.)
Trump has positioned herself as a champion for women: She's credited with coming up with the Trump administration's maternity leave plan and has breached the issue of equal pay. But that doesn't seem to be enough to convince most millennial women.
However, the favorability numbers of the first daughter are significantly higher among other demographics: 39% of women between the ages of 34 and 64 approve of the first daughter, while 45% of women over the age of 65 have a favorable view of her.
In general, 35% American women have a positive opinion of Ivanka Trump and about 44% of men feel the same way. These numbers are fairly similar to the approval ratings of first lady Melania Trump among men and women.
The Survey Monkey poll was conducted online between March 31 and April 5 among a national sample of over 5,000 adults aged 18 and older.
