The new series 13 Reasons Why has caught the attention of seemingly everyone under 25 with a Netflix account (or their parents' login, of course). The emotionally gripping show, based on Jay Asher's 2007 YA novel, has viewers talking about its depiction of issues like rape and suicide , empathizing with (and critiquing) its cast of characters , and theorizing about what the hell happened next . And now, 13 Reasons Why fans can add one more name to their ranks: Kylie Jenner.