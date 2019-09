Louis Vuitton's Latest Collection Is Quite Literally Art

In addition to the bags themselves, the collaboration features scarves and bunny keychains, which see another of Koons' recognizable artworks, the Inflatable Bunny , come to life, as well as a rendition of his own initials in the style of Louis Vuitton's monogram, which the house has never allowed before. As for just how much one of the bags will cost you has yet to be revealed, but original versions of the brand's aforementioned styles can run you anywhere between the hundreds to the thousands. Koons and Vuitton's collaboration is the first of several, which will be available on April 28 at select Louis Vuitton stores, as well as a dedicated pop-up at 655 Madison Avenue in New York City. Click through the slideshow ahead to predict which bag we'll spot on Rihanna first.