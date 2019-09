X-Philes, Get Excited About This New Audiobook

The last time we saw Mulder and Scully, things looked decidedly bleak for everyone’s favorite believer. Chris Carter has vowed the show will return to the small screen (and I’m going to hold him to his word after that cliffhanger finale), but fans are likely in for a long wait. Aside from rewatching old episodes on Netflix, what are we to do until then? Luckily, a new X-Files audiobook will be released on July 18 and it’s already available for preorder.