You don't have to live in the city of stars to look like you do. Thanks to a new pair-up between shopping service Trunk Club and La La Land's stylist, Mary Zophres, you can snag clothes inspired by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's now-iconic looks.
WWD reports that for a limited time, Trunk Club subscribers can request a specially curated box with pics from Zophres to help them channel the Old Hollywood look of the film.
"So many people have come up to me to say they are in love with the classic silhouette of Mia — Emma's dresses and how flattering they could be on many figures," Zophres told WWD. "With Sebastian [Gosling], we raise the effort in wearing clothes. The effort of putting on trousers with a blazer tells the world you care, and it looks good."
Zophres adds that snagging pieces that channel the classic look of the characters isn't just a fun way to pay homage to the film, it's a smart way to build a wardrobe. She insists that the La La Land-inspired picks will be timeless and classic, not trend-driven clothing that'll get old after only a few wears.
Not familiar with the Trunk Club business model? Subscribers are set up with stylists, who send them personalized boxes based on their own lifestyles and existing wardrobes. To get the special box, existing subscribers and new customers will have to mention the film or Zophres to their stylists. While there's no word on whether or not something similar to Mia's yellow dress will be on offer, a preview event showed a red shift, strappy heels, and a simple black clutch as one outfit suggestion.
WWD adds that while the La La Land collaboration is a one-off partnership, Zophres and the Trunk Club haven't ruled out future projects. Her next project, a Neil Armstrong bio starring Gosling and helmed by director Damien Chazelle, is set in the '60s, a decade ripe with fashion inspiration.
