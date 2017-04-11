Not familiar with the Trunk Club business model? Subscribers are set up with stylists, who send them personalized boxes based on their own lifestyles and existing wardrobes. To get the special box, existing subscribers and new customers will have to mention the film or Zophres to their stylists. While there's no word on whether or not something similar to Mia's yellow dress will be on offer, a preview event showed a red shift, strappy heels, and a simple black clutch as one outfit suggestion.