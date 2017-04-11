McDonald's Newest Burger Has A NY Twist

McDonald's may be struggling to connect with a younger customer on its native shores, but abroad, the fast-food chain is adding plenty of options to its menus that seem aimed directly at foodies and customers looking to broaden their burger horizons. Foodbeast reports that McDonald's Netherlands has added a bagel-bun burger to its menu, injecting a classic item with some decidedly cosmopolitan flavor.
Dubbed the Bagel Supreme, the new burger swaps a traditional sesame-seed bun for what looks like an everything bagel — or a poppy seed and sesame one, at least.
The Bagel Supreme's slogan is "straight out of New York," which definitely describes the bagel, but not much else about the new offering.
Promoting the Bagel Supreme on Instagram, McDonald's Netherlands shared a snapshot showing the burger in all its glory. In addition to the seed-strewn bun, diners will get two beef patties, two slices of cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, and something that's definitely not on offer at stateside McDonald's: coleslaw. Mickey D's even decorated the image with classic NY iconography, like Lady Liberty's crown and torch, a water taxi, and the NYC skyline.
The Bagel Supreme is just the latest addition to McDonald's overseas menus. In Japan, the chain added Cherry Blossom Floats to celebrate the spring tradition of cherry blossom viewing. Over in the Czech Republic, McDonald's is selling ribs. But if you're looking for unexpected menu items and don't have your passport up to date, you can find a few locations with more than just burgers and fries. Two locations — one in Ohio and another in West Virginia — are slinging McPizza. That's right, lucky diners in Pomeroy, OH, and Spencer, WV, can visit the golden arches when they're itching for a pizza pie. Who knew?
