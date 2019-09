The main problem with the Lysistrata technique is that it relies on cis- and heteronormative ideas about women and sex for its strength. It assumes that all misogynists are straight men and that systemic sexism rests solely on their individual shoulders. What then, do we do about the internalized sexism that women use against other women? And when trans women are being killed at rates much higher than that of any other group of women, how responsible is it to be relying on respect for “vaginas” as the baseline for a more equitable society? Why do women who have sex with men have to sacrifice our own pleasure in order to appeal for fair treatment? And in a society where “no” is unfortunately still up for interpretation when it comes to sex with women, why are we assuming that this is the safest viable option? Who even has a choice in the matter?