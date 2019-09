Why Everyone Should Observe Transgender Day Of Remembrance

Six years ago, I had just been released from prison — an ankle bracelet my only companion — and I was struggling to overcome my heroin addiction and potential deportation from the United States. I felt like I was in a world where I didn’t belong, that recognized me as less than a person. Eventually, I found a community of people with similar stories and experiences, willing to see me as more than the sum of my faults. Like roots nestled in the soil of my soul, my connection to them grew and gave my life purpose, nurturing me back to health. My community would come to include not only those who could directly relate to my life, but also those who were simply willing to listen, to empathize, and to show solidarity. It is through community, marked by open relationships and discourse, that we can work towards giving trans people the place in the world we deserve.I could use terms like "patriarchy" and "bigotry" in this piece, and pretend that I am not a Latina translating from Spanish to English. But I don't want to have a political debate; I simply wish for other people to step outside of their bubble so that they, too, can understand our lives, and understand our anxiety and anger over the murders of innocent trans people each year. Only with empathy and a recognition of our shared humanity can we work together to save the lives of trans people.Although some states have passed progressive laws to protect transgender people , we continue to face significant risks of familial alienation HIV , and poverty . Collectively, these challenges create a cycle that is very hard to break, resembling an institutional machine designed to break us down.On November 20, we will mourn, but let us also commit to the resistance of hate and fear, to the celebration of life, and the pursuit of justice. Being trans, or a woman, or a person of color, should not determine the course your life takes. Today, we are here, but our future hinges largely on whether or not people are willing to listen to stories like mine.If you are a trans person thinking about suicide or experiencing a crisis, please call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860 for confidential support from other trans individuals.