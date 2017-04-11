Inside the limited-edition anniversary makeup set is a cat-shaped makeup bag, a full-sized lipstick in coral (with kitten ears applicator, natch), and a gift box with six shimmery animal-shaped lip colors, which you can pop onto any Paul & Joe lipstick. Each case is adorned with the brand's signature aesthetic of soft, floral patterns. And while the design is through-the-roof-good, it’s the products inside that really count. So if you’ve been looking for a way to celebrate your cat and your devotion to lipstick — all at once — this set is for you.