Do you love cats? Do you also have a deep appreciation for makeup? Would your ideal world include lots of both? If you answered "yes" to all the above, then there’s a special makeup collection just waiting to be discovered. While feline-inspired beauty products are not new in concept — we have seen our fair share of cat-inspired lip glosses perfumes , and facial mists , after all — there is one brand taking its devotion for the furry creatures to a whole new level. Enter: Paul & Joe.