Do you love cats? Do you also have a deep appreciation for makeup? Would your ideal world include lots of both? If you answered "yes" to all the above, then there’s a special makeup collection just waiting to be discovered. While feline-inspired beauty products are not new in concept — we have seen our fair share of cat-inspired lip glosses, perfumes, and facial mists, after all — there is one brand taking its devotion for the furry creatures to a whole new level. Enter: Paul & Joe.
If you’re familiar with the brand, you’ll know that the most distinctive, not to mention popular, product from its makeup collection is the kitten-shaped lipsticks. (Once upon a time, there was a cat-shaped blush too, but it has since been discontinued.) Knowing that, Paul & Joe decided to add to the cat-tastic lipstick offering in honor of the indie company's 15th anniversary. That's where the ultimate cat makeup kit comes in — and you can bet it's better than anything you've ever seen.
Inside the limited-edition anniversary makeup set is a cat-shaped makeup bag, a full-sized lipstick in coral (with kitten ears applicator, natch), and a gift box with six shimmery animal-shaped lip colors, which you can pop onto any Paul & Joe lipstick. Each case is adorned with the brand's signature aesthetic of soft, floral patterns. And while the design is through-the-roof-good, it’s the products inside that really count. So if you’ve been looking for a way to celebrate your cat and your devotion to lipstick — all at once — this set is for you.
