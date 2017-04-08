Stop Everything, You Can Fly To London For $465 Right Now

If you're planning a trip across the pond for this fall (or even you were just thinking about planning a trip), now is the time to book your flight. Condé Nast Traveler has uncovered a fare war amongst several of the major airlines that can get you to London for around $465 roundtrip.
The fares, according to CNT, are from 29 major US cities. That includes spots on the West Coast. No scrambling for a cheap flight to New York to get your "cheap" flight to London! The fares are running between $400 and $500 and that, the experts at CNT say, is about half of what travelers usually expect to pay for similar flights. This deal isn't on a bargain basement carrier, either. Virgin Atlantic, Delta, American, British Airways, United, and Lufthansa have all jumped in on the action. (Not that we have any problems with flying the bargain carriers. We love a good travel bargain, and some of their non-traditional options, like $4 flash sale fares to France and Norway.)
So, what are you waiting for? While prime travel times to Europe might be during the summer, a fall trip to London could be incredible. Imagine bundling up with a warm, cozy scarf as you hurry into Liberty to buy yourself one of their iconic scarves to take home as a souvenir. Or maybe you're longing to snap a selfie with Big Ben. You could always step in from the autumn chill to check out the Queen's Crown Jewels safely ensconced at the Tower of London.
Don't wait too long to make your plans. Fares like these come and go quickly. (Just last week we told you how to get to Spain on the cheap.) You don't want to miss your chance to warm up with a pint at the pub in London this fall.
