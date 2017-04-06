You Can Fly To Spain For $400

Anyone itching for a getaway should drop everything. Condé Nast Traveler reports that round-trip flights to Spain are available for as little as $400. Get that email out to HR, stat.
Last-minute travelers can take advantage of the deal, with flights available in April, May, and June. It's not often that spontaneous wanderlust gets rewarded, but it looks like the stars have aligned and they're directing you to the land of flamenco and Gaudi.
We're not talking obscure, out-of-the-way destinations, either. Flights are available to a dozen different Spanish cities, with prices starting as low as $349 for cities on the East Coast. West Coast-dwelling shoppers can snag the same deals starting at $479. To find the deals quick, head to Delta, TAP Portugal, United, Lufthansa, American, or British Airways' respective sites.
Travelers coming from East Coast cities have the most choice. Of course, more famed destinations like Barcelona, Madrid, and Seville are on the list, but they don't stop there. You can snag cheap flights to islands Mallorca and Menorca, too. For those looking for an off-the-beaten-path getaway, La Coruna, Santiago de Compostela, and Vigo are away from the throngs of tourists that are sure to appear thanks to these low prices. Flights originating from L.A. or San Francisco only have Barcelona as an option, but at this price, a connecting flight to another city shouldn't hit the wallet too hard.
Not ready to pull the trigger just yet? CNT adds that type A travelers have reason to celebrate, too. The deals are coming around again in August and last until 2018. Travelers looking to book ahead can even choose Thanksgiving as a date, but Christmas is off-limits for this particular promo. A little investigation on Google Flights should yield plenty of options.
Advertisement