You Can Fly To France & Norway For Under $4 — But There's A Catch

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Courtesy of Ryanair.
Come on, you knew a $4 flight was too good to be true. No, you can't actually pay as little as the price of a certain low-cost Trader Joe's wine and fly wherever you wish at the snap of your fingers (or click of your keyboard). But — and this is a good "but" — if you act fast, you can fly to France and Norway for £2.99 (that's about $3.75) on Ryanair, with certain restrictions. And it's a flash sale, so hurry!
According to The Sun, included in the sale are flights to the wine-making region of Bordeaux (there we go with a wine reference again), as well as to Brive and Dinard, a historic beach town in Brittany. You can also fly to Oslo, which has long been on our bucket list.
Here's the catch (and you knew there was going to be one): These cheap flights only depart from London's Stansted airport, which is about an hour outside of the city. Plus, you have to be pretty flexible with your dates. For example, Travel + Leisure reports, the £2.99 trip to Dinard is only available on April 4.
But if you're hopping around Europe anyway, and your dates aren't set in stone, this could be just the right deal to keep you exploring — and save some major moola while you're at it.
