Omari has appeared on 15 episodes of Empire as Tariq Cousins, the half brother of Lucious Lyons (Terrence Howard) and a troublemaker-turned-FBI-agent who pursues a murder case against his music-producing sibling. Omari was named a series regular in season 3 after appearing in the final three episodes of the show's second season. At the end of season 2 it was revealed that, in addition to sharing a past with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Tariq was related to Lucious.