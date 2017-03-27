Terrence Howard Goes On Bizarre Domestic Violence Twitter Rant

I've never been abusive to anyone in my entire life. I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1!— Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017
When I say that I've made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement. Trusting the wrong people!— Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017
I firmly believe that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth. Kiss for a ?— Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017
This double standard that has permitted abusive women to feel that they can assault a man and not reap where they have sowed is wrong!— Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017
The cyber space abuse and bullying that has gone unanswered has come to an end!— Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017
You come for me, I come for you. Eye for an eye!— Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017
Having an altercation is very different than abuse... and for the record I never punched her in the face get the facts straight.— Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017