Terrence Howard Goes On Bizarre Domestic Violence Twitter Rant

Michael Hafford
Terrence Howard went on a strange and seemingly unprompted Twitter rant in the wee hours of Saturday morning, weighing in on domestic violence and attempting to clear his name. Howard's ex-wife, Michelle Ghent, recently dropped a suit accusing Howard of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and defamation. She said that Howard had assaulted her during their trip Costa Rica in 2013. Howard was arrested in 2001 on suspicion of assaulting his then-wife Lori McCommas.
But there haven't been developments in those cases in several months, or even years. And Howard's name seemed to be more or less clear, legally speaking.
Still, he felt that he had to let Twitter know exactly how he's feeling about the whole domestic violence issue as a whole. And it's kind of problematic.
Howard's rant is almost Trumpian in its paranoia and obsession with technicalities. He purports to tell the public some vital piece of information, but can't yet, all to cover up his own alleged behavior. The whole thing is strange.
