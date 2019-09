Meet The Husband & Wife Duo Taking Over Jil Sander

Paglialunga, a Prada womenswear alum, succeeded the brand's eponymous founder (who, in turn, had left the company three times before) just three years ago . Only in fashion could reshuffles take place at such breakneck speed — but the Meiers are no strangers to this. Lucie put in time at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton before heading up the womenswear design team at Dior between Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri. (She did so along with Serge Ruffieux, who's now at Carven.) Luke, meanwhile, is one-half OAMC and is the former head designer at Supreme. Given their backgrounds, will we see Jil Sander, a renowned minimalist brand, take in a sports-influenced direction (à la Louis Vuitton x Supreme) — or perhaps even be next in line for a collaboration with the cult streetwear label?