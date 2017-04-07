She'll always be Posh Spice to us, but Victoria Beckham says being a pop star was never her destiny.
The fashion designer and Target collaborator — her line for the retailer drops April 9 — told Elle U.K. in her May cover story that fashion, not music, is a better use of her talents. (To be fair, Mel "Sporty Spice" C. did get most of the best lines.)
“Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer," she told the magazine of her time in the hugely successful British girl group. "I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes — the package excited me. But I love fashion — this is what I’m genuinely interested in."
She added that her glam Posh Spice persona may have been a reaction to a lack of confidence.
"When I look back at my past self, [the way I dressed and behaved] was probably a sign of my insecurities," the mother of four admitted. "I feel quite confident in myself now — getting older doesn’t bother me.”
Though Beckham has turned down recent opportunities to reunite with her former bandmates, she hasn't completely abandoned her pop star roots. Last week she joined James Corden for a Late Late Show rendition of "Spice Up Your Life." And, of course, the baristas at Starbucks will never let her forget.
She also shot down rumors that she never smiles or acts miserable.
“I don’t tend to go to parties, but if I do go out for dinner, I like to have a drink and really have fun," she revealed. "I’m really good value at a dinner party — I want to relax and have a laugh. I like to have fun, and I think that often surprises people.”
Husband David Beckham, meanwhile, got nothing but praise.
“Yes, he’s great. During Fashion Week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to museums, then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing — as am I," she shared. "That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership.”
Read the full interview in the May issue of Elle UK, on sale April 13.
