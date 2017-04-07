Mandy Moore Had An Epic Disney Birthday Party

Mandy Moore doesn't turn the Big (Thirty) Three until April 10, but she already found a famous pal with the same initials to help her celebrate a little early. Hello, Mickey Mouse.
The This Is Us star rounded up some friends — including boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Cupcakes & Cashmere lifestyle influencer Emily Schuman — for a trip to Disneyland yesterday. The group donned matching "MM 33" t-shirts and dined at Club 33, the park's members-only restaurant. A Disney star (she voiced Rapunzel in Tangled) celebrating her 33rd birthday at Club 33 at Disneyland? Okay, that's pretty perfect.
Advertisement
"What a way to celebrate 33 (a tiiiiny bit early) than at Club 33??" Moore, is now three years younger than her onscreen This Is Us children, captioned a photo of her squad. "Thanks for the epic tshirts, @rp1313 and thank you sweet Chip for escorting us through every ride, corn dog, and churro. I am forever a #Disney nerd."
If these photos are anything to go by, it was the ultimate birthday bash.
Approaching the 24 hour mark of being awake BUT, there is no friend of mine in this entire world more deserving of a big, bad ass, beautiful celebration of all that she is. Everyday, but, sometimes it takes a birthday to bring all these amazing people together. It was BEYOND special, all of it, the whole day. Just freaking perfect. Happy (early) birthday @mandymooremm. @rp1313, you really outdid yourself. Endless thank you's. It was ONE FOR THE BOOKS. #CHIP!!!!!! #mm33
"Approaching the 24 hour mark of being awake BUT, there is no friend of mine in this entire world more deserving of a big, bad-ass, beautiful celebration of all that she is," the actress and singer's pal Chase Weideman wrote on social media. "Every day, but, sometimes it takes a birthday to bring all these amazing people together. It was BEYOND special, all of it, the whole day. Just freaking perfect. Happy (early) birthday @mandymooremm. @rp1313, you really outdid yourself. Endless thank yous. It was ONE FOR THE BOOKS."
Instagram Stories show the group riding Splash Mountain, posing with Darth Vader, and laughing as the birthday girl was serenaded with a round of "Happy Birthday" during her meal. Officially jealous.
Good luck topping this when next year — and 34 — comes around.
Related Video:
Advertisement