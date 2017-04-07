You Need To See Alicia Keys' Son Beatboxing, It's Beyond Cute

Perhaps it shouldn't come as surprise that the child of two amazing musicians would have the requisite amazing musical skills. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats are two amazing musicians, and their two-year-old seems to be toddling along in their considerable footsteps. Before you get on us about Beats' musical skills, remember that FutureSex/LoveSounds is maybe the best male pop record of the mid-2000s. It still sounds like the future.
Genesis, their son, might well be the future himself. The boy interrupted dad's recording session to beatbox and, we'll just say it, he spit hot fire.
"In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567," the proud dad wrote.
Their other son, six-year-old Egypt, wrote his first song a few months back. We can't knock him for trying, and "I am the super-boy" sounds like it could be a great rap hook in a few years. Also, major props for the piano playing. Genesis hasn't yet graduated to instruments, but when he does, watch out.
Check out Egypt's song below.
They're essentially like the von Trapps, except instead of fleeing Nazis they're crafting immaculate hooks and wowing with their singing voices. Basically the same, if you think about it.
The legacy of musicians following in their parents' footsteps is occasionally a fraught one. For every Miley Cyrus, there's a Frank Sinatra Junior. He spent much of his life following in his dad's footsteps, even performing impressions of the senior Sinatra. Cyrus, by contrast, has lapped her dad Billy Ray in terms of hitmaking and creativity, and shows no signs of slowing down. While it's way too early to tell, we're guessing these two are more likely Mileys than Franks. That may not be great for their parents' mental health, but it's pretty good for the listening public.
