When a relationship ends, it's time to move out of the love nest. Or sell it for $3.6 million, like Iggy Azalea and her L.A. Laker boyfriend Nick Young, who parted ways back in July. Their six-bedroom, nine-bathroom San Fernando Valley home is now on the market, according to Trulia.
The 6,630-square-foot home features a backyard so big you could get lost in it, a swimming pool, a spa, a basketball court (of course), and even an enviable outdoor kitchen, making it an ideal entertaining spot. For visitors, there's a guest house with a full kitchen and two bathrooms.
The former lovebirds aren't the home's first celebrity owners: They bought this beauty in 2014 from Selena Gomez, who has since then house-hopped quite a bit.
After reading a description like that, you must be thinking, Pics please! We won't disappoint: Check out our favorite photos from the listing, ahead.