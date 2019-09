According to the Times, "Having Trump as 'talent' came with certain obligations." For example, Zucker had to listen to Trump prattle on about The Apprentice's huge ratings during their weekly phone calls. But more strange is the fact that he let Trump actually pitch a scripted TV show to the network. The show would be called The Tower. The title is reminiscent of Trump's weird, sexist novel Trump Tower , about the intrigue of the building's residents. The plot of The Tower sounds similar too. The Times describes the proposed series as "like Dynasty, only about a group of models who live in a Manhattan skyscraper." Trump's single, very Trumpian stipulation: the stars had to be real models, not actresses playing models.