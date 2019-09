Did You Notice This Weird Detail In Kendall's Pepsi Commercial?

If there’s one thing the Internet can agree on, it’s that there are plenty of reasons why Pepsi’s now-pulled campaign , starring Kendall Jenner, culturally. But the commercial revealed something else, too: It appears Jenner has never held a can of soda in her life. Instead of gripping the Pepsi for an easy can-to-mouth tilt, she holds it like a dirty tissue. But Jenner's not clueless; the awkward positioning does showcase the Pepsi logo best and make her fingers look long and elegant, which is very much the point.