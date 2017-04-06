This Cult-Favorite Blush Just Got Even Better — & Brighter

There’s a specific kind of anxiety that comes with buying a beauty product for its looks, only to then find that it’s so beautiful you’re almost afraid to use it for fear of ruining it. Beauty products, after all, are meant to be worn, played with, and enjoyed — not handled with caution like an expensive work of art. And there’s a fine line between one that’s just the right amount of pretty and one that feels better left on display.
The new Ambient Strobe Lighting Blushes from Hourglass tip-toe that line. Their saving grace is that, while you may not want to disturb what you see in the pan — the unique marbled finish, the swirls of brightly pigmented color juxtaposed with pale, shimmery highlights — at least the powders last until the very end. It won’t rub away after one use (so you can relax already).
Rather, you’ll want to use the blushes to their last drop (or particle, if you will). Each of the three new shades — Brilliant Nude, a deep amber; Euphoric Fusion, a soft lilac; and Iridescent Flash, a vivid magenta — combines an illuminating effect with a pigmented flush, so if a radiant, lit-from-within glow is what you’re after, that’s what you’re going to get. Snag them on Hourglass’s website right now for $38 a pop, and don’t be afraid to sweep them on with abandon.
