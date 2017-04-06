Beyoncé Shared Adorable Pics From Her Anniversary Trip To The Grand Canyon With Jay Z

If these photos are any indication, Beyoncé and Jay Z are more in love than ever.
The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and in celebration of their love, Beyoncé released a new video for her song "Die With You" on Wednesday. The pop star originally released the song in conjunction with her and Jay Z's seventh anniversary in 2015. (The song and video, naturally, were both released on Tidal.)
"Die With You" is everything romantic we could ask for. With lyrics like "I open my eyes so I could see with you and I live so I can die with you," it's hard to imagine a more iconic celebrity couple than these two. And if the new video wasn't enough, Beyoncé also posted a beautiful photo series to her website Wednesday that features her and Jay Z celebrating their eighth anniversary at the Grand Canyon last year. It looks like the Carters enjoyed helicopter rides, wine, and the general greatness of being surrounded by natural wonders.
There are plenty of photos of the happy couple looking very in love. And it looks like Blue Ivy made the trip, too — Beyoncé shared plenty of adorable photos of her daughter.
Just look at this adorable family.
Plus, there are photos of Queen Bey looking flawless in a headscarf. Note the pearl in the second photo.
Beyoncé shared the lyrics to "Die With You" between photos of the Carters on the site.
"I don't have a reason to cry, and I have every reason to smile," the song goes. And it looks like this family is all smiles here.
This is the grin of someone who knows how awesome her parents are.
Entertainment Tonight notes that since the photos were taken on the couple's anniversary last year, that puts the images just a few weeks before Lemonade's release. Check out the full photo series over at Beyoncé's official website.
