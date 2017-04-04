Just about everyone knows how important the number four is for Beyoncé. She was born on the fourth day of September. Her husband Jay Z was born on the fourth day of December. Obviously, there were four original members of Destiny’s Child. Bey named an album four and even gave her daughter a four-lettered name. And exactly nine years ago, on the fourth day of the fourth month in 2008 (8 ÷ 2 = 4), she and Jay were married.
They have since set a new standard for relationship goals and redefined what it means to be a power couple. Things haven’t been perfect, but they obviously love each other deeply — and we’re all a little better because of it.
Today, instead of indulging Bey’s favorite number, we’re going to celebrate their nine years of marriage with something else that Baddie Bey loves: GIFs. These nine loops perfectly sum up our favorite couple’s journey of love.