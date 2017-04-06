Joe & Jill Biden Are Following In The Obamas' Footsteps With This Deal

Okay, everyone: THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
The Obamas aren't the only ones who will be releasing books in the near future. Our favorite Vice President, women's advocate, and part-time actor Joe Biden and his fabulous, genius wife Dr. Jill Biden have signed a multi-book deal with Flatiron Books, The Associated Press reported. Is it too early to say, "Shut up and take my money!"?
According to the AP, the publisher will be releasing two books by the former veep and one by Dr. Biden. Flatiron told the AP that Joe's first book will focus on his experiences back in 2015. That's the year the couple's son Beau passed away after a long battle with brain cancer, and Joe struggled trying to decide whether he should or shouldn't run for president. Recently, he said he regretted his choice not to enter the race, because he thought maybe he could have defeated President Trump.
Advertisement
The AP reported that Flatiron called the book "the story of not just a politician, but of a father, grandfather, friend, and husband."
"We're so deeply honored to be the publisher of these books by Vice President and Dr. Biden," said Bob Miller, Flatiron's president and publisher, according to the AP. "The Vice President's book promises to give us all a deeper understanding of recent political history, but it will clearly also be a book about the values that have given the Vice President strength in both good times and bad."
The publisher didn't offer additional details about the two other books or the financial terms of the deal. The AP said that two sources with knowledge of the negotiation said the bidding was at least seven figures.
If we're being honest, we don't really care about how much money the Bidens are making out of this deal. Our real question is whether they — and Michelle — will be joining President Obama on the island of Tetiaroa, where he is currently working on his memoir. Can you imagine the four of them writing their respective books and hitting the beach together? That would be the ultimate #friendshipgoals.
Advertisement