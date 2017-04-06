Demi Lovato & James Corden Went Head To Head In A Diva Riff-Off

Be careful what you say when Demi Lovato is around, especially if you're running your mouth about divas. During The Late Late Show on Wednesday night, host James Corden remarked that, in his opinion, divas just aren't what they used to be.
"They don’t make them like that anymore. Divas back then are just better than divas are today," he said. "They didn’t have Instagram, they just have sass, voice, songs."
When he tried to move on to the next part of the show, however, a guest stepped in.
"Corden," Lovato called from the side of the stage. "If you think divas back then were better, and I think divas today are better, why don't we just settle this tonight?"
As one of those modern divas, she was ready to challenge the host's comments in the best way possible: Through song. Specifically, a diva riff-off featuring diva hits from past and present accompanied by a cappella group Level.
"Are you sure you're ready for this?" Corden warned, approaching the 24-year-old on stage. "I’ve got hits from before you were born."
"And I’ve got hits that are my own," she replied. But first, she kicked the battle off with one of today's most iconic modern divas, Adele. As she finished up her rendition of "Rollin In The Deep," Corden fired back with Tina Turner’s "River Deep, Mountain High."
Lovato's response? "Roar" by Katy Perry. Corden met that with Aretha Franklin’s "Respect." Finally, Lovato responded with her own song, "Heart Attack," leading Corden to declare her the winner.
"Maybe it's not about divas then and divas now," he realized.
"You know what?" Lovato added. "Maybe there's a world where divas then and divas now are both great."
Thankfully, it seems like we're already living in it. Watch the full riff-off below!
