Katy Perry Googled Hot Photos Of Herself Because She Felt Insecure

Yes, pop stars lead glamorous lives, but that doesn't mean they don't experience bouts of self-doubt just like the rest of us. We all have different ways of coping with these blue moments. I, for one, watch episodes of Sex and the City. Katy Perry opts for another method perhaps not available to everyone: googling the words, "Katy Perry hot." The pop star posted a series of photos on Instagram yesterday that summarized what it's like to be struck with insecurity.
It all began with a series of posts of Perry au naturel. The first, from April 1, is a throwback photo of the 32-year-old lounging in a sports bra.
"I'm proud to announce the cover for my 4th album!" she wrote in the caption. To clarify, she added, "Happy April Fools! Been plotting in the same type of sports bra from my IM and laminated calendar since 99' It's all about the long game... "
Perry followed this post with a few more candids, shared in one fell swoop, which is a thing Instagram allows for now. The photos are screenshots of Perry FaceTiming a friend while receiving a face massage. (Important side note: What is a face massage and how can we get one?)
Perry added alongside the photos, by way of explanation: "WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD."
The posts were both meant to be jokes, it seems, but Perry claimed in a more recent post that the photos made her feel insecure. The "Teenage Dream" singer wrote simply that she "was feeling insecure about [her] last two posts so" — instead of finishing the sentence, Perry provided a less candid shot. In this photo, posted Wednesday morning, the singer wears cut-off shorts and what appears to be a denim brassiere. It is candid in this respect, though: Perry doesn't hide how she came by the photo.
The photo is a screenshot of a Google image search. At the top of the screen, you can read the words "Katy Perry hot" in a search bar. To boot, Perry left in the image of her iPhone battery, displaying her dying battery life for all to see. (Perry's phone or iPad or what have you was at 13%.)
In a way, this photo is just as vulnerable as the previous posts. It may showcase Perry in a more "arranged" appearance — with the addition of makeup, camera lighting, and photo editing — but it also demonstrates how Perry copes with insecurity. It also shows that Perry could probably use a portable phone charger.
