Elizabeth Arden Got A Makeover & It's Cooler Than Ever

Like Ikea, beauty giant Elizabeth Arden has stuck to a singular aesthetic throughout its existence. Since 1930, each product came in sleek, straightforward packaging with gold plating — until now.
Judging by the brand's latest collection, things are really shaking up. For one, Elizabeth Arden named Reese Witherspoon its "storyteller-in-chief," a role which focuses on outreach via social media platforms. For another, the colorful new products, and the ultra-modern packaging they come in, are guaranteed to bring in a whole new group of loyal fans.
Ahead, see the brand-spanking-new summer lineup. You're going to want everything.