The Iconic Ikea Bag Is About To Look SO Different

You know the big blue Ikea bag. You've likely schlepped more than those new Jubla candles and Hjälmaren towel racks in it. It's so sturdy that maybe you've used it to carry your laundry or move stuff to a new apartment. (Just us? Mmmkay.)
Well, your trusty, 99-cent, 19-gallon polypropylene workhorse is abandoning the depths of your storage closet and fleeing to Paris.
You'll be able to grab the new bags at Colette's Paris store. But that's not the only part of the Ikea-meets-Colette collab. The Rue Saint Honoré boutique is hosting a whole Ikea pop-up, with reimagined products, limited-edition prints, and an Ikea "water bar" where you can order over 100 different types of H2o, through May 6. (Something tells us you're going to be really well-hydrated for the rest of your shopping trip — too bad Paris doesn't have a ton of public restrooms.)
If you like the look of the new Frakta but aren't heading to Paris anytime soon, you'll have to be a bit patient. It'll be in Ikea stores in 2018, along with other pieces reimagined by Colette creative director Sarah Andelman. P.S. In case this story hasn't inspired wanderlust in you, this boho-chic, limited-edition Ikea collection just might.
