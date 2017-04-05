Here's how you know it's true love: Your partner is a Harry Potter fanatic and you haven't read a single one of the books, but you agree on a Harry Potter vibe as your wedding theme anyway.
Cindy — the Potterhead of the couple — wanted a wedding "inspired by the dark, moody nature of the films," according to Martha Stewart Weddings, which recently featured a photo shoot of the nuptials. Her now-husband Matt, who proposed to her with a purple flower during a hike in Big Sur, California, was into it. The wedding involved multiple DIY projects like save-the-dates, the guest book, favors...but the wizardry was worth it in the end.
Cindy and Matt's venue, Hollywood Castle, couldn't have been a more appropriate setting for their 97-guest party. Set atop the hills of L.A., it had just the fairy-tale, Old World vibe they were looking for. It was also remarkably, well, Harry Potter-esque. "It was one of the few locations we found that captured the magical feeling of Hogwarts," Cindy told Martha Stewart Weddings.
Ahead, enjoy a few select photos of the magical event. P.S. Matt loved the wedding so much that he ended up reading all the Harry Potter books afterwards. We told you it was true love.