There's A Huge E.L.F. Sale Going On Right Now — But You Have To Act Fast

No matter how much we love luxurious beauty products, we will always appreciate a solid, affordable drugstore find. And when it comes to finding high quality products on a ramen noodle budget, there are a handful of brands we look to every single time. Take E.L.F., for example: The brand consistently churns out great buys that won't break the bank. But if you think its products couldn't get any cheaper, then you'll be surprised to learn that the company is offering some major deals right now — and you won't want to miss them.
E.L.F.'s spring sale is happening on its website right now, but like most good things in life, it won't last forever. (In fact, the sale ends tonight!) Considering how damn good the offerings, we suggest you hurry and snag as many products as can before it's too late. Click ahead to check out every E.L.F. product you can get right now — for nearly half the price.