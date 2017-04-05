Kylie Jenner Sings Tyga Songs As Relationship Rumors Swirl

Kylie Jenner and Tyga prove that the course of true love never runs smooth. As of yesterday, they were broken up. But we should all know by now that any relationship rumors that are happening with the Kardashians are at the very least incredibly suspect. Like, we all know by this point that they have a TV show and that they have a vested interest in maintaining the ratings of that TV show. So there's drama.
And since Kylie is still the baby of the family and Rob and Blac are apparently in actual relationship trouble, she's getting to do the heavy lifting of keeping people tuning in compulsively. To Keep Up with the Kardashians, as it were.
Her latest cryptic message to us, her greedy public, is of her lip-syncing Tyga songs while riding around in a car. She posted the messages to Snapchat, but we have them here for your viewing pleasure.
Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/k2JUuwCnoY— Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017
Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: #2 (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/Zi3hGTCLbx— Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017
Strange, right? This isn't really evidence one way or another. It's mainly evidence that she's messing with her maybe-ex-maybe-still boyfriend. After all, she is still (somehow) 19. This is what 19-year-olds do, is send messages via Snapchat.
