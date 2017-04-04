This Woman Who Turned Her Acne Into Constellations Is Our Hero

⭐️ Constellations ? I can't control my pimples, but I can change the look I have on them !?????#acnea #acneadontcare #pimples #lips #bodyhair #stars #galaxy #constellation #mypushup https://www.mypushup.com

A post shared by Izumi Tutti (@izumihiiiflower) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:25am PST