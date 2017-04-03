Fans who ship Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and her estranged husband, Shalom, won't be happy with this news.
In an interview with E! News, the Shahs of Sunset star addressed rumors that she and Shalom are reconciling. The couple announced in March that they are divorcing after just a month of marriage. GG and Shalom announced on Valentine's Day that they'd quietly married in January.
"The situation is nonexistent," GG told E! News. "The relationship has ended."
The site explains that fans thought the couple might be giving their relationship another shot when a photo taken in March showed both of them wearing their wedding rings. But it looks like people were just reading too far into the picture.
In an Instagram post Monday, GG shared an image of a quote: "Fraud: While you were claiming to protect me from others someone should have protected me from you."
"We choose to see in others what we want. Albeit that vision is not through sight, but by heart. Once your eyes open and the truth is in front of you... you can see the "fraud" in them," GG captioned the photo.
Of course, there's no confirmation that GG was referring to Shalom with the photo — but plenty of fans are interpreting it that way.
According to E! News' sources, Shalom "temporarily convinced her to try reconciling, but at the end of the day it just didn't work out."
This isn't the first time GG has posted a cryptic message on Instagram. A few days ago, she shared another text image that reads, "You may be a really good person deep down inside, but I don't carry around a shovel." Her caption for that post was "And these pretty hands of mine ain't tryna get dirty... ya feel me."
There's also this gem the star posted last week. Stay shady, GG.
